Okorocha to opponents: You can’t hijack Imo apc

By DESMOND EKWUEME

Imo governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has told his opponents in the Imo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) battling for the soul of the party and indeed the state that it is impossible for them to hijack the party and it’s structure which according to him, he built while they were “busy struggling for power and positions in other political parties”.

Making this declaration is the Special Assistant to the governor on Security (Orlu zone), Dr. Chris Chukwuemeka Ekwueme who spoke to Saturday Vanguard in his country home in Mgbidi, Oru West Local Government Area of the State.

According to Dr. Ekwueme, while Okorocha was building the party and aligning with President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the formation stages of the party, the men who today constitute the opposition within the party were with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. He was referring to Senator Uwajimogu, Senator Hope Uzodinma and Senator Ifeanyi Ararume.

His words, “This is a matter of someone or some people trying to reap where they did not sow. They just came out like a bolt out of the blues to gatecrash into our great party, the APC. It is obvious that they had hidden agendas hence they joined our party just months to the election.

“These were the same set of people who destroyed the PDP and they now want to do the same to our party by attempting to hijack it’s structure months to the poll. Imolites are resisting their plot and they will be defeated and put to shame. His Excellency is a peace lover and a true democrat who doesn’t want or love to do things outside the ambit of the law. He believes in the rule of law hence, he decided to take the matter to court while the internal mechanism of the party at national level is also looking at ways to resolve the issue. They wanted His Excellency to employ crude means like they are doing by using thugs to foment trouble here and there. They have been indirectly trying to make the State ungovernable but the good people of Imo know and trust their governor. We will pursue this course legally and ensure that victory comes.

“It would be recalled that when His Excellency was building our great party, these people labeled him all manner of unprintable names. They said, he was not Igbo. They claimed he was selling out Imo State to strangers. They said he was working for Boko Haram. In fact, a lot was said then. But today, they want to benefit from the efforts and sweat of the man they condemned when he was sacrificing and spending his time, energy and money travelling and touring the nation and overseas, holding high profile meetings and working for APC”.