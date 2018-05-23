Oghara Women throw weight behind Imagoro’s House Of Reps aspiration

A pressure group under the aegis of Oghara Women Association has promised to support Mr. Victor Imagoro to ensure that his aspiration to become Member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives came to fruition.

Speaking on behalf of the group when it played host to the Ethiope Federal hopeful in Oghara, the leader, Mrs. Elizabeth Udure, said the group hardly identifies with political aspirants and that whoever they chose to identify with always emerged victorious in any election.

She lamented the way the group had been used as a stepping stone to attain political positions by past politicians, but added that they have made their findings and they have found out that Victor Imagoro is the best man to represent Ethiope Federal Constituency.

Adure noted that they were identifying with him because the group is convinced of his abilities to making good his promises, urging him to intensify his campaign activities in order to succeed.

Victor Imagoro, who was filled with praise for the women, said words could not describe his feelings for what he described as ‘mind blowing reception’ given to him and his team.

He noted that the welfare of his people remained paramount in his quest to deliver purposeful representation to the people of the constituency.

The house of representatives hopeful promised that the empowerments of youths, women, aged and the development of Ethiope Federal Constituency is his priority, adding that ” Nothing on earth will make me deviate from these plans because together we will take Ethiope Federal Constituency to enviable heights”.