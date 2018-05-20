Ochei begins PVC awareness campaign in Delta

Ahead of 2019 general elections, a political pressure group, Indomitable Youth Ambassadors of Delta, (IYAD), has begun a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) sensitization campaign in the state.

According to the coordinator of the group, Mr. Kingsley Ochei, “It’s necessary we create an awareness on the importance of PVC in Delta particularly among our youths.

The meeting held in Delta central on Saturday. Continuing, Ochei said; “The best way to vote out bad leaders is through PVC, that is why we are hitting the streets in each of the senatorial districts creating awareness about it.

According to the leader, Ochei Kennedy, the mobilisation lecture which will be tagged: “Social Therapy for Young Voters” will be centered on educating and sensitizing young people (especially people who will be voting for the first time in Delta State) on the need to contribute their own quota towards the development of the state through active participation in the electoral process ahead of the 2019 general election.

Elections are not worn via sheer show of bravado on Facebook or WhatsApp but on the field he concluded.