Obaseki’s devt architecture stimulates economic growth, boosts investor confidence – Aganbi

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Akogate Ventures, Mr. Felix Aganbi, has said Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s development architecture has continued to stimulate economic growth and boost the confidence of local investors in the state.

Aganbi, who operates an integrated water factory in the state, disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital.



Aganbi said, “The governor, who came into power with much expectation from the people in relation to his background and experience in the private sector, has not failed in delivering on his mandate.

“He has remained professional in his engagements with the private sector. He has been able to prove that individuals from the private sector can come into governance and make a difference.”

He commended the governor for bringing a new breath of life to governance, adding, “We have seen how he has brought professionalism into public administration. He has been able to show us that if we do the right thing, we will get the support of most people.

“Obaseki has shaped how government should bring great value to the people. I have great respect for the Governor for what he is doing and what he has achieved.”

Noting that infrastructural and industrial projects are becoming the hallmarks of the administration, he said, “We are seeing the roads that are being constructed, how new areas are springing up with the governor’s developmental strides. The effort on the Benin Industrial Park will, for instance, improve the human capital development indices in the state. All these have given the people a sense of belonging, and the conviction that power truly resides with the people.”

He added, “Those of us who have investment in the state are benefitting from developmental strides recorded in the state. As more investors locate their businesses in the state, the market for our product also expands.”