Obaseki to fill civil service vacancies with more technical manpower

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government is set to strengthen the civil service with the injection of new blood and more technical manpower through the ongoing recruitment exercise in the service.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received the 2017 Annual Report from the Chairman, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Princess (Mrs) Ekiuwa Inneh, at the Government House in Benin City on Monday.

Noting that the state government would continue to prioritise recruitment of skilled hands to beef up the capacity of the civil service to respond to the demands of a fast-changing world, he commended the commission for aligning with the focus, in its latest advertisement to fill vacancies in the service.

He said the state government is committed to building capacity of civil servants for optimal service delivery, noting that it plans to strengthen relationship with the State Civil Service Commission to train workers in line with modern trends.

He said plans have been concluded to digitalize the workings of the state civil service, as the deployment of equipment and upgrade of skill sets will allow for improved data analysis and information dissemination within the civil service structure

Governor Obaseki noted, “We are deploying technology in the State Civil Service to digitalize our human resources data for easy analysis. The state would fill vacant positions in the commission to address the needs of the commission and not on a routine basis.”

Earlier, Chairman of Edo Civil Service Commission, Princess Ekiuwa Inneh said its staff audit showed that as at December, 31, 2017, the state had 2822 staff comprising 1660 males and 1162 females, noting that there are 11,001 vacancies in the service.

She expressed optimism that the report would assist government in planning how to move the Civil Service Commission forward.