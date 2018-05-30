Obaseki swears-in Oni-Okpaku as Environment Commissioner

…says govt in a hurry to transform sector

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sworn-in Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku as the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability in the state, following her confirmation by members of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Speaking at the event that took place at the Government House, shortly before the weekly Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, Obaseki charged the new commissioner to adopt best practice in the management of the environment as his “administration is in a hurry to address challenges in the sector.”

He urged the environment commissioner to bring her wealth of experience to make the desired positive change in the ministry, and advised her to eschew acts that could derail the progress that has been recorded in the sector.

The governor assured that he was optimistic about the capacity of the new commissioner to transform the sector, considering her background in the sector, and maintained that “We did not feel it was right that Owan West Local Government Area was not represented in our cabinet.”

He warned: “Your coming to join us is for service and not for self-enrichment.”

In her remark, Oni-Okpaku pledged her loyalty to the government and assured that she would live up to the confidence reposed in her.

She said the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability under her watch, would engage youths in the protection and preservation of the environment, in line with the state government’s Keep Edo Clean Project and other programmes.

Recall that governor Obaseki forwarded the name of Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku as commissioner nominee to the Edo State House of Assembly for confirmation recently, following the sack of the former Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun.