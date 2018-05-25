Obaseki relishes Edo’s 10-year partnership with World Bank

…hosts officials, Bridge Academy for dinner

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, says his administration relishes the state’s 10-year partnership with the World Bank, noting that the robust relationship has led to sustainable socio-economic development in the state.



Obaseki said this when he hosted the World Bank and Bridge International Academy teams to a dinner, in Government House, Benin City.

He expressed appreciation to both groups for their commitment and support for developmental projects in the state, adding that their expertise and insights have strengthened the state’s capacity to lead impactful projects.

He emphasised the gains of the 10-year partnership with the World Bank, noting, “We are deploying frameworks developed by the World Bank for the state to address issues like human trafficking, to improve social welfare. After 18 months in government, I cannot see what is holding Nigeria back from development.”

“I am optimistic that what we have achieved can be multiplied and accelerated going by the level of support we are getting from the World Bank. We are confident that we can make it as a people. All we need is the continued assistance of development partners,” Obaseki added.

He commended Bridge International Academy for choosing to partner with the state in deploying its technology in public schools, and assured that the state government will not relent in overhauling the basic education sector.

The governor also said he was elated to watch over 2000 teachers excited in learning how to use Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools to improve teaching methods, noting, “After four weeks of implementation, the project is working.”

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria and Coordinating Director for the Regional Integration Programme for West Africa, Rachid Benmessaoud, commended the governor for his developmental strides. He said the bank gained valuable insight in sessions between the state government officials and members of his team.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammad, who attended the dinner, hailed Governor Obaseki’s giant strides in development, noting that he has shown to be a true role model for states.