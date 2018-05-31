Obaseki hosts Presidential Council on Enabling Business Environment, to review impact of reforms

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will on Monday, June 4, host the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), on a one-day Regional Stakeholders’ Forum, billed to take place in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, in a statement, said the Forum, which will play host to stakeholders in the business community, will take place at Randekhi Hotel, and assess the successes recorded in implementing the framework to improve the ease of doing business.

Uwaibi noted that the forum is themed: Ease of Doing Business Reforms Expected Impact on Small Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs).

He said, the event is taking place as the state government continues to improve its business environment to attract investors through far-reaching reforms, especially in removing obstacles inhibiting access to land, credit, power and other support structures.

According to Uwaibi, “the state has in place an investment promotion office that ensures businesses are given required assistance to succeed. The office works to action the state government’s plans on industrialisation, which have continued to attract proposals from private investors, who are indicating interest to partner with the state.

Edo State has maintained appreciable progress in attracting investors in digital technology, skills development and industrial goods sectors, as relevant structures required for the take-off of technology are being put in place by the state government.

Recall that the state government converted the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) in Benin City, to a tech hub, which is the first in a series of projects to equip youths in the state with skills to grow a technology ecosystem. The state government is working with leading companies in the technology sector, like Microsoft, Cisco and Tech4Dev, among others.

It has continued to grow a pool of skilled youth population through several empowerment programmes, supportive policies, and an investors’ support structures to stimulate wealth creation and economic growth.