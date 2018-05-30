Obaseki assures of support structures for Art, Culture sector

…lauds ‘Journey of An African Monarch’ exhibitor

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured artists, curators, collectors and art enthusiasts of his administration’s support for the art and culture sector through a mix of market-oriented policies, promotion of Edo arts and crafts in the international market as well as the construction of a new museum in the state for the kingdom’s prized artworks.

Obaseki said this at a photo exhibition in Benin City, with the theme: “Journey of An African Monarch,” organised by Mr. Omoregie Osakpolor.

According to the governor, “Edo State has continued to produce some of the finest artists in the industry and I urge our youths to take advantage of the enabling environment we are creating for them to express themselves.”

The organiser said the exhibition showcased a photography series reenacting the great Benin kingdom’s coronation rites of the 40th Oba, Oba Ewuare Ogidigan II.

“The series which tells the two-week coronation story of the Omo n’Oba n’Edo, Oba Ewuare II’s ascension to the throne of the King of the ancient Benin kingdom, goes beyond just a collection of pictures, but also the reenactment of the Benin traditional rites of the coronation of the Oba and rich cultural heritage of the Edo people.”

He expressed his gratitude to the governor for identifying with the exhibition, and noted that the governor’s endorsement of the event will raise its profile.

Osakpolor explained that “the exhibition having witnessed a huge success in Lagos and Abuja, will be running in Benin at Ben Osawe Art Centre, till June 3.

He expressed his thanks to God for the success of the exhibition, which he said is “his first exhibition amongst other projects he has achieved in recent times.

Osakpolor is a documentary photographer and 2017 nominee for the Edwin George Prize for Photography at The Future Africa Awards.