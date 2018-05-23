Obaseki appoints Oni-Okpaku as Commissioner

…appoints Imariagbe as GM, Waste Mgt. Board

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has appointed Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku as commissioner nominee and has forwarded her name to the Edo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The governor has also appointed Osadebamen Charles Imariagbe as the General Manager of the Edo State Waste Management Board.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Alhaji) Adjoto Kabiru, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. said “I am directed by the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki to humbly forward for consideration and confirmation by the House of Assembly, the name of Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku as commissioner nominee.

In the appointment letter by Ogie to Imariagbe, he said, “I write to inform you that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved your appointment as General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board.”