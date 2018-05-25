Oba of Benin affirms position of Okaeghele of Community

By Gabriel Enogholase

THE Benin monarch, Omo N’ Oba Ewuare 11, has confirmed one Mr Osabuohien Uhunmwangho as “Okaeghele” of Ôbaretin village in Ikpoba-Okha council Area of Edo State.

Oba Ewuare 11 gave the judgement at “OGUE-EMANTON” in his palace, while presiding over matters affecting villages, families and individuals

The Oba said, “the position of Okaeghele remains valid since there was no outstanding Odionwere (Village Head) in the community. As such Mr Jonathan Imasuen who is next to the late Odionwere has no right to appoint another new Okaeghele”, adding that Jonathan Imasuen has not been made Odionwere of the village by the palace.