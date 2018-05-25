Nwakali’s fate lies with Rohr – Yusuf

By Patrick Omorodion

Whether Kelechi Nweakali’s sterling performance at Tuesday’s Gotv Max Cup match between Super Eagles B team and Atletico Madrid of Spain will earn him a shirt in the World Cup provisional squad will be depended on German handler, Gernot Rohr.

This was the matter-of-fact statement from his assistant, Salisu Yusuf who tinkered the Eagles team B in Uyo during the post match conference at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium when asked if any of the players could be invited to the team A.

“I cannot say if any of the players who played today (Tuesday) will be invited to the main team. The decision is for the head coach, thank God he was here and he saw the game himself,”Yusuf said, adding that the bulk of the team B will be groomed for the U-23 team.

On the performance of the Eagles against the Europa Cup champions, Yusuf said, “we lost to a more matured team. It was a match we could have won, we gave them two cheap goals. It was a good game as we gave them a good fight.”

His opposite number, Diego Simeone who spoke through a Nigerian interpreter, Gbengo Okunowo, former Super Eagles and Barcelona FC player said the Eagles were a tough side but it was a match they needed to win and won.

“I play every game with a mind to win. The Nigerian side were a tough side and gave us a good fight. It was a match we needed to win and I am happy that we won,” Simeone, who exhibited his usual sideline theatrics all through the game, said.