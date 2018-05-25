NURTW assists 491 pregnant women with complications in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA – THE National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW in Nasarawa has assisted no fewer than 491 pregnant women with complications in the rural areas free of charge the state.

The beneficiaries according to the union cuts across various communities in six local government areas of the state.

NURTW in collaboration with a non governmental organisation, Transport for Aid (TRANSAID) offered the services after successfully training over 100 volunteer drivers under Emergency Transport Scheme (ETS) targeted at reducing maternal and infant morbidity.

National coordinator of the ETS project for TRANSAID, Alhaji Ismail Aliyu Balogun stated this in Lafia during a stakeholders meeting to intimate relevant stakeholders on the success recorded and to canvass support for the sustainability of the project in the state.

According to Aliyu, “ from January to date, these volunteer drivers in these six LGAs have transported about hundred and ninety one pregnant women from the rural areas to accessed various health facilities. From last year when we started, over four hundred pregnant women who were in labour with complications have been assisted to the hospital.”

He said Nasarawa state is the eleventh state in the federation to have benefited from the scheme, adding that the project will be extended to other states soon.

The stakeholders meeting which brought together security agencies, the state ministry of health, religious and traditional rulers, civil societies among others advocated the need for stakeholders in the state to take ownership of ETS since its expiration is fast approaching.