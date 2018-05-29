NUPENG urges FG to prioritise security

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

WARRI—NIGERIA Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Tuesday in Warri, Delta State, pleaded with the Federal Government to prioritise the security of lives and property of Nigerians, saying it was the minimum expected from the government.

The union in a statement by its President, Prince Williams Akporha, also advised the Federal Government to focus on creating mass employment opportunities for the youths in a bid to strengthen the democratic structure and reduce poverty in the land.

While felicitating with Nigerians on 19 years of democracy, the union said: “As a union that contributed painstakingly to this constitutional democracy which we are all enjoying today and having suffered intimidation, victimisation, harassment and other destructive activities from successive military regimes in the land, we urge our government to remain resolute in entrenching enduring democratic values and legacies.

“Again, as we move into election year, we use this occasion to appeal to our politicians to imbibe the culture of sportsmanship and eschew politics of bitterness as only this can guarantee the unity of the country so that the efforts of the labour unions which stood for democracy will not go down in vain.”

“Government needs to show concerns over rising cost of food items and ensure food security in the country. Our government must equally put on its priority list mass employment opportunities for the youths in a bid to strengthen the democratic structure and reduce poverty plus other defiant behaviours among vulnerable segments in the society.

“Government also need to show strong and unbiased commitment in the area of security of lives and properties of the citizenry and as well address deficits in social infrastructure, health care, education, power and ultimately uphold the rule of law and the principles of separation of powers in order to deepen the virtues and tenets of democracy in the interest of all.”