NPFL: Kwara United outshine MFM FC 3-1

Kwara United Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM) FC of Lagos 3-1 in a Match Day 22 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

FULL TIME:

Kwara United 3⃣-1⃣ MFM FC

The 2017/2018 NPFL game was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

The victory sustained Kwara United’s good performance towards redeeming its bad start to the season.

They put up a sterling show to see off a hard-fighting and enterprising MFM FC in a game that saw them in front with just 16 minutes into the game.

Returnee Segun Alebiosu opened scores for Kwara United in the 16th minute, after an MFM FC defender failed to clear his line at the far end.

Ten minutes later, MFM FC got back into the game through Sikiru Olatunbosun, who benefitted from a through pass from Onuwa Chukwuka inside the penalty area.

Kwara United were kept at bay throughout the the remaining minutes of the first half, struggling to get the needed goal to guarantee a win.

Stephen Alfred, in the 48th minute, through a well-taken penalty kick, and Sunday Odudu in the 75th minute put the game beyond the Lagos-based side.



Kwara United, with the win, now have 26 points from 22 league matches, and will play another home game, against FC IfeanyiUbah, on Sunday in Ilorin.(NAN)