nPDP rolls out Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, Kwankwanso, 20 senators, 30 Reps to salvage Nigeria 

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

The New Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, bloc in the All Progressives Congress, APC, is rolling out a list of high profile politicians to help it achieve the goal of rescuing the country from the security and economic challenges facing it as it.

Among its adherents are 20 senators and 30 members of the House of Representatives, including the two top presiding officers of the National Assembly, Senate President Bukola Abubakar Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State is the only serving governor listed, though the statement alluded to the support of other serving and former governors.

A statement issued by the chairman of the nPDP bloc, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, said the group was pleased to meet to reappraise its situation in the polity following its earlier letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the disenchantment of those who came from the bloc on the manner they had been treated by the government.

Baraje, in the statement said:

“Nigerians may recall that members of the former New PDP Block within the All Progressives Congress (APC) addressed a letter dated April 27, 2018 to the Chairman of APC where we informed the party of our grievances and expectations from both the party and government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Following this development, the party invited us and we honoured their invitation for a meeting. We met with the leadership of the party last week during which we resolved to report the outcome of our meeting to our members and stakeholders before arriving at any decision or proceeding with the next phase of discussions or actions with the APC and government.

“I am glad to inform you therefore that we have briefed our members at a meeting convened in Abuja on Wednesday, 23rd May 2018 where we reviewed the state of the nation and our party, APC and constituted Committees on various issues especially on how to rescue Nigeria from economic, social, political and especially security challenges.

“The meeting was well attended by members of the nPDP including serving and former Governors, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, and other aggrieved APC stakeholders.

“Those that attended the meeting include: HE Sen. (Dr.) Abubakar Bukola Saraki, CON, President of the Senate, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Rabiu M. Kwankwaso, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Admiral Murtala Nyako (Rtd), Sen. Mohammad Adamu Aliero, Sen. Danjuma Goje, Sen. John Owan Enoh, Sen. Emmanuel Andy Uba, Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Gobir, Sen. Rufai Ibrahim, Sen. Ibrahim A. Danbaba, Sen. Suleman Nazif, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Sen. Muhammed Ubali Shitu, Sen. Shehu Sani, Sen. Dino Melaye, Sen. Suleiman O. Hunkuyi, Sen. Shaaba Lafiagi, Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Sen. David Umaru, Sen. Barnabas Gemade, Alh. Abubakar K. Baraje, Chairman Former nPDP, Rep. Aminu S. Shagari, Rep. Kabiru Marafa Achida, Rt. Hon. Isa M. Ashiru, Hon. Muh’d Musa Soba, Hon. Mark Gbillah, Rep. Sani Mohd Rano, Rep. Garba Umar Durbunde, Rep. Aliyu Madaki, Rep. Zakari Mohammed, Hon. Rufai Ahmed Chachangi, Hon. Razak Atunwa, Hon. Emmanuel M. Udende, Hon. Hassan Saleh, Hon. Nasiru Garo Sule, Hon. Orker Jev, Hon. Aliyu Ahman Pategi, Hon. Isah Halilu B., Hon. Rabiu Garba Kaugama, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon. Ismaila A. Gadaka, Hon. Lado Suleja, Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, Hon. Babatunde Kolawole, Hon. Dr. Bode Ayorinde, Hon. U. Danjuma Shida, Hon. Danburam Nuhu, Hon. Sunday Adepoju, Hon. Sani Zorro, Hon. Ahmed Garba Bichi, Hon. Garba Ibrahim Mohammed and a host of others.”