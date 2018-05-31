Breaking News
Translate

#NotTooYoungToRun: This is only the beginning for youth inclusion – Saraki

On 6:33 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, reacted to the signing of the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill# by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the occurrence as a historic moment that young people will look back on someday.

President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha (6th R) Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari (7th R) Sponsor, ‘NOT-TOO-YOUNG-TO-RUN BILL’ (NTYTR-B) in the Senate, Sen Abdulazeez Mutala-Nyako (5TH R) Sponsor, NTYTR Bill in the House of Representatives, Rep Tony Nwulu (4TH R) Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (3rd R) Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau ( 2nd R) Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate) Sen Ita Enang (2nd L) Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Rep) Suleiman Kawu (r) Leader of the NOT TOO YOUNG TO RUN GROUP, Mr Samson Itodo (7th L) and others after the signing the Not Too Young To Run Bill into law by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said: “More than half of our over 180 million population is made up of people under the age of 30. Today’s signing of the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill represents many years of hard work and signals a new era of youth inclusion and participation in our governance.

“Now more than ever, as young people across the country bask in the moment and celebrate the signing of this Bill, they must not see this as the final destination. It is one thing to be able to run, but, it is another thing entirely to be able to serve.

“This is why, it is incumbent on our youths to register, get their PVCs and move on to the next phase of this journey — which is getting their peers elected in legislative and executive positions. You must all take part, to take charge.

“Nigeria needs the energy and innovation of our young people. On this note, I congratulate the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA), and all other groups that championed this cause for more youth inclusion. I also commend my colleagues in both the Senate and the House for making sure that this Bill passed its first milestone during the Constitution Review Process,” Saraki said.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.