No rivalry between me, Tinubu, Asiwaju is undoubtedly my leader – Banire

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC ,Dr Muiz Banire, SAN has reacted to the report trending on the social media alleging that he is plotting to displace the National leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the defacto leader in Lagos as false.



Banire, in a statement issued Sunday evening in Lagos, said he could never be in a rivalry with Tinubu whom he said remains his leader.

The senior advocate described the story as mischievous and the handiwork of those who were intimidated by the cordial relationship that exists between him and Tinubu.

He accused some unnamed members in the Lagos State cabinet as the sponsors of the ‘mischievous writeup’ stressing that he remained unperturbed by their antics vowing to remain resolute to his campaign for the entrenchment of internal democracy in the party and advocate for good governance.

Banire reinstated that he was not seeking public office at all cost adding that he had a thriving legal practice which pays his bills. He declared, “I am a professional in politics, I am not a professional politician”.

The statement reads, “Ordinarily I would not have reacted to the mischievous write up being circulated, but for the restlessness of some well meaning Nigerians that are worried.

“This is in view of the fact that I now know that every headache of the political system in Lagos state as well the government must certainly have been caused by Muiz Banire in their perspective.

“My immediate reaction has always therefore to ignore. It is against the fact alluded to above that I now respond as follows.

“The mischievous write ups in respect of contest for leadership between myself and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, obviously manufactured by some members of the Lagos State cabinet.

“Let me thank them for the continuous publicity given to me. However, it is important to state in the first instance that I am not in the same business with Asiwaju so as to have any form of contest.

“I have said it severally and I still repeat it that I am not a professional politician but a professional in politics for the purpose of good governance.

“Consequently, there certainly cannot be any rivalry between us, nor am I interested in any political leadership at any level.

“The writers have their motives which is understandable because they fear my relationship with Asiwaju which to the best of my knowledge remains cordial. He is undoubtedly my leader.

“It is not in my character to be disrespectful to any elder and neither am I interested in displacing anybody. I have faith in the words of God that He appoints leaders and empowers them.

“I am not in the struggle for any leadership position. However, I remain committed to my ideals and principles, particularly on internal democracy and good governance.

“I encourage the goons to continue in their strides as I know is that in so far as God remains on the throne, I shall remain unhurt”.