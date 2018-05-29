No reconciliation with Okorocha —Madumere

By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—IMO State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has dissociated himself from the alleged move by some concerned individuals to reconcile him with Governor Rochas Okorocha.

This came as the South-East Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Chijioke Ekwegh, said yesterday that the Igbo had been relegated in terms of development under President Muhammadu Buhari. Ekwegh spoke in Owerri, on what he described as neglect of the Southeast region by the government.

Madumere’s position was made public via a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Uche Onwuchekwa, and made available to Vanguard yesterday, in Owerri.

“The rumoured reconciliation move between him and Governor Rochas Okorocha, purportedly initiated by the governor’s family members is a mere figment of the imagination of the peddlers. There is no iota of truth in the rumour,” Onwuchekwa said.

According to the press statement, Prince Madumere expressed astonishment over the rumour, saying he “only got to know about this through a barrage of calls and text messages by concerned Imo citizens on the matter.”

He however described such move as “unnecessary and uncalled for,” adding that “there is nothing on the table to call for such reconciliation.”

Prince Madumere further explained that he has only disagreed with his boss and friend of many years, Governor Okorocha on principle.

The Deputy Governor expressed his resolve to pursue his goal of impacting positively on the citizenry, in concert with best leadership practices.

Prince Madumere therefore, charged his numerous supporters and Imolites, to “discountenance such insinuations coming from rumour mills and kite fliers”, pointing out that “this is a form of distraction, and I would not fall for such cheap blackmail.”

Igbo highly marginalised under APC—PDP

The PDP scribe also said that the marginalisation became obvious as the zone was neglected in the appointments made so far by Buhari since inception.

According to Ekwegh, “For the past three years of APC’s unceremonious rule, the region has not felt any Federal Government presence or impact, be it infrastructure, employment, security and otherwise.

“We cannot forget in a hurry the lopsided appointments made by this government, of which the South East remains the most shortchanged.

“What about the intimidation of business men and women from the zone, an attempt by the APC Federal Government to cripple the economy of the region?

“Sadly enough, the only times the South East experienced Federal Government’s presence in the current dispensation were during the military invasion of the region in the guise of Operations Crocodile Smile and Python Dance.

“These exercises were successfully used with utmost impunity to intimidate, harass and hound people of the area, leading to loss of innocent lives.”