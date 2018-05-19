No manhunt of journalist over IGP video – Police

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – The Kano police command has debunked trending headlines in some national dailies and online Media Platforms that the it had launched probe, and threatened bloggers arrest over IGP’s trending video.

A press statement by the Kano Commissioner of police, Rabiu Yusuf, signed on his behalf by SP Magaji Musa Majia, the public relations officer of the command that was made available to Vanguard described the news story as “false and an act by mischief makers. ”

The statement read “The attention of Kano State Police Command is drawn to trending headlines in some national dailies and online Media that the ’’ Police Launched prove, threaten bloggers arrest’’ over IGP’s trending video.

“The Command hereby debunks the news as false in its entirety and an act by mischief makers. No journalist was arrested nor invited by the Command for interrogation over the video clip.

“It is crystal clear that the Command maintain cordial relationship with the State Chapter of the N.U.J, the Correspondence Chapel and all bloggers. The media outlets responsible for the report had their correspondents here in Kano but none consulted the Command to verify the news.

“No manhunt of any journalist what so ever by the Kano Police Command, please.