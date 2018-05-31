No going back on reforms — Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, Thursday, said that his administration would not allow the civil service to crumble under his leadership, noting that the current restructuring in the state civil service had come to stay for good.

Dickson, at an interactive session with political appointees at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, said that despite calculated attempts through blackmail and propaganda, his administration would not be dissuaded from implementing the reforms.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Agbo, urged the political appointees to do more in sensitizing the people on government’s policies and programmes, assuring that, the reforms were in the overall interest of the state.

He said “As instruments of policy delivery, I expect you to translate policy into action from the state to the local government level.”

He lamented the high level of involvement of civil servants in payroll manipulation, grade level racketeering and other sharp practices inherent in the system, assuring that, no effort would be spared in wiping out ghost workers syndrome in the state.

On the recent disturbances in Amassoma community, he promised that those involved in the looting and vandalization of property belonging to Niger Delta University would be revealed in due course.

“The preliminary report that I have received is appalling. My duty is to do what is right. We are a big strong family. And like a play, you play your part and take your exit.”

As the captain of the restoration boat and with you as passengers, I call for more support.

“The journey has been very turbulent. My re-election will go down in history as one of the toughest elections ever held in Nigeria. Despite their federal might, we showed them local might because we have the capacity to defeat them squarely, “ he said.

On his achievements, the governor emphasized that, he was proud and satisfied with the level of his achievements in the past six and half years, noting that, by August this year, the airport project would be completed.