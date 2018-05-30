NNL: Bendel Insurance beat J-Atete 1-0

Benin – Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin on Wednesday defeated visiting J-Atete FC of Warri 1-0 in a 2017/2018 Nigeria National League (NNL) fixture.

Micheal Enaruna scored the only goal in the 71st minute of the game played at the University of Benin Sports Complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bendel Insurance, with the result, are currently topping their group of the league with 11 points from five matches.

Speaking after the match, Insurance FC’s Head Coach Baldwin Bazuaye commended his team’s performance throughout the 90 minutes of play.

Bendel Insurance will in an away match take on Akwa Starlets FC of Uyo on Saturday.(NAN)