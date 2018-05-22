NIMASA to collaborate with stakeholders to harness maritime tourism

Dr Dakuku Peterside, Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), says that the agency is set to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in harnessing maritime tourism.

He said this while delivering a lecture on “Maritime and Tourism Connectivity and Opportunities for Social and Economic Development” at the National Tourism and Transport Summit held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The D-G, who was represented by Mr Anthony Ogadi, Director Shipping Development, said maritime tourism was widely regarded as one of the fastest growing areas of contemporary tourism making the maritime environment the fastest growing global tourism.

According to him, the concept of maritime tourism embraces the full range of leisure and recreational activities that take place in the maritime zone and offshore coastal waters.

“The agency seeks partnerships to develop the industry and grow the country’s maritime tourism sector, we seek collaboration with relevant stakeholders to develop maritime tourism.

“Leisure strategy has its primary objective of unlocking the country’s maritime assets for social and economic development.”

Peterside said national tourism policy must be put in place, taking cognizance of the National Master Plan on transportation with the aim of integrating tourism within an overall transport implementation strategy.

He said that the policy should encourage particularly in the riverine areas, promotion of water transport as an alternative means of transportation, especially along lagoons for recreation and mass transit purposes.

The D-G said critical maritime infrastructure such as ship building and ship repair facilities are of limited capacity in the country.

He, however, advised citizens to key into building of small crafts to bridge the gap of limited capacity and low technological base, in line with Section 3 of the Cabotage Act 2003.

He said that the agency was committed in ensuring clean, safe and secured maritime environment, which are fundamental to successful maritime tourism.