Nigeria’s soul of African culture – Runsewe

By Jimoh Babatunde

THE Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has expressed Nigeria’s readiness to tap from the knowledge and expertise of China in developing Nigeria’s Arts and Culture sector.

Otunba Runsewe said China and Nigeria have many things in common such as rich and diverse cultural heritage as well their variety of fascinating artistic products.

Speaking at the Arts and Creative Design Training in Shenzhen, China, he said: “Nigeria, as the giant of Africa, is the most heterogeneous nation in the continent of Africa with very rich and diverse cultural heritage, making it the heart and soul of African culture.”

While noting that China and Nigeria have a long history of robust diplomatic relationship, he said the Creative Design Training would further strengthen the already existing cordial relationship between China and Nigeria.

Runsewe, who led 22 delegates from eight African countries to the Arts and Creative Design Training in Shenzhen, China, appreciated the Chinese government for the opportunity given to Africans to benefit from Chinese experience in the area of using the arts, culture and design to drive the process of development.

He called for greater partnership.

between China and Nigeria for the benefit of the two countries.

Receiving the African delegation earlier, Ms. Yang, Deputy Director of Shenzhen Administration of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the training was aimed at strengthening the cooperation between Shenzhen and Africa in the areas of Culture and the Creative and Design Industry.

The seven-day intensive training included lectures, group discussions and interactive sessions as well as visits to frontline Arts and Creative Design Industries in China.

Eight African countries that participated in the training programme were Nigeria, Angola, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sao Tome and Principe, Mozambique, Equitorial Guinea and Seychelles.