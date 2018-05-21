Breaking News
Nigeria’s economy grows by 1.95% in Q1 2018 – NBS

On 9:15 amIn Business, News by adekunleComments

Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Monday said that the country’s economic growth slowed to 1.95 percent in first quarter of 2018, Q1’18, from 2.11 percent in fourth quarter of 2017, Q4’17.

Details later.


