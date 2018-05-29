Nigerians urged to support Delta First Lady’s 05 Initiative

By Gab Ejuwa

Wife of the Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Mrs Tracy Okorodudu, has urged prominent Nigerians to support the 05 Initiative of Dame Edith Okowa, wife of Delta State governor.

Okorodudu, who made the appeal in Koko, headquarters of the LGA, during the celebration of the 2018, Children’s Day with patients of sickle cell anaemia, described the patients with the disorder as special children with God- given blessing.

She donated drugs worth thousands of naira and cash to the patients and appealed to well meaning Deltans and Nigerians to support Dame Okowa in her 05 initiative.

She said: “Dame Okowa is a mother and lover of children with passion to take care of children and the less privileged in the society. It is only a woman with the heart of God that will build this kind of world class clinic for patients”

Mrs Okorodudu commended her husband and people of Warri North LGA for the support to make the programme a success and prayed for God’s wisdom to enable him pilot the affairs of the council.