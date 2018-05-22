Recruitment: Police Commission shortlists 37, 062 for examination

Abuja – The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it had shortlisted 37, 062 candidates for examination, as part of the process for the recruitment of 6, 000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

PSC had earlier shortlisted 133,324 applicants for screening as part of the process.

PSC spokesman, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the examination would hold on May 25 across the 36 states of the federation as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Ani added that the examination is the next level in the recruitment process which began with physical and document screening on May 7.

He said that successful candidates had been contacted through SMS and e-mails to attend the examination at the various centres.

“Candidates who are yet to receive invitation are required to check at the State Police Command Headquarters for the date, venue and time of the examination or the Police Service Commission portal, www.psc.org.ng, ’’he said.

The spokesman said that candidates were required to take along their biometric and data capturing slips to the examination centres.

“They will not be allowed to enter the examination hall with any electronic device such as spy eye glasses, cell phone, calculator, wrist watches and camera,’’ he said.

He warned that persons not invited for the examination or who do not have the biometric and data capturing slip should stay away from the examination centres.

“The commission will not tolerate any attempt to subvert this national assignment by anybody, no matter how highly placed,’’ he said.

He restated the commission`s commitment to conduct a successful exercise that would meet international standards and the desires of Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently gave approval for the recruitment of 6,000 police constables into the Nigeria Police Force to address manpower shortage in the force.(NAN)