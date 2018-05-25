Nigerian tech firm launches link shortening service

As the tech giant, Google prepares to wind up its short link services at the end of the first quarter of 2019, a Nigerian tech startup said it is ready to plug the hole that would be created by the discontinuation of the service.

The chief operation officer of Digital Nation, Paul Abioro said in a statement that the company’s short link platform offers similar services as Google’s but with more enhanced features not seen on Google.

“Varsus is a URL shortener service packed with many unique features,” Abioro said.

“It has been built with performance in mind. Some of the features include Direct, Frame, Splash, Overlay shortening with powerful dashboard and a detailed analytics for each link.”

“Moreover, with our overlay, you can add advertisements to all short links using a feature from your dashboard.”

Abioro noted that the service will be updated periodically in order to meet the demands of users.

The Google short link service will be ended on March 30, 2019.