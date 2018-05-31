Nigerian Navy, 6 others tackle terrorism in Gulf of Guinea

By Evelyn Usman

In a move to tackle maritime terrorism in the Gulf of Guinea, the Nigerian Navy, NN, in collaboration with six other Navies within and outside the zone, yesterday, embarked on a sea exercise as part of event to commemorate Nigerian Navy’s 62nd anniversary.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin, flagged off the NN Regional Maritime Exercise, nicknamed Exercise Eku Kugbe(meaning cooperation in Isoko) at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said: “Exercises of this nature are critical towards sustaining the resources and huge potentials of the Gulf of Guinea.

“Sadly, the potentials of the Gulf of Guinea are constantly undermined by domestic, cross border and trans-national threats that limit economic development of the region, with adverse political consequences.

“Major threats like piracy and attacks on shipping have become predominant in the region, with negative consequences on the economy and overall well being of Gulf of Guinea nations. ”

According to him, the exercise, as part of proactive measures by the Economic Committee of Central African States, ECCAS, and Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has established maritime security mechanisms.

Earlier, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed that 12 Nigerian Navy ships and one each from Cameroon, Ghana, Togo, China, France and Portugal would participate in the exercise that would end today.