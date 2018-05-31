Nigerian families fight over inter-religious union

By Chris Onuoha

The last may not have been heard in the case of two Nigerian families over their wards entangled in union termed abominable. According to the man’s family, it is unheard of, seeing their son marrying a woman from another religion, contrary to their family tradition and religious faith, while the woman in question from a Christian home however, had her family support but is in dire danger as the man’s family threatens to do away with her life and end such union.

Bunmi is married to Kamal Al Amin and with two children produced in such a turbulent marriage that did not have the both parents’ consent. In a statement made available to press by a family member of Bunmi who lamented over such inhuman treatment being melted on her half-sister, Taye, Bunmi’s half-sister quoted Bunmi saying that she fled her country Nigeria seeking an asylum to save her life from an obnoxious traditional practice.

Quoting Bunmi, Taye said,” She is a Computer Science graduate, from a Christian home in the Southern Nigeria. The man she loved and married is from a Muslim family. Despite the opposition based on religion inclination the two of us decided to get marry out of love for each. While the two families never supported our relationship just because we share different faith of religion, they decided to marry each other quietly by going to registry alone in 2010 in Nigeria.”

In the heat of the persecution, Bunmi was accused of converting Kamal to Christian religion against the family’s wish and as a result of that, she fled to South Africa to avoid been lunched by some Muslim extremists. While in South Africa, she gave birth to her daughter but peace also eluded her settlement there as the Xenophobic attack by the South African citizens against foreigners, especially Nigerians became unavoidable.

Her temporary settlement in South Africa was short lived as the clash and attack on foreigners raged on. Not even her intent to give her daughter a meaningful living was achieved as she was forced again to return to Nigeria.

Taye who was disturbed in heart while narrating her sister’s ordeal said with heavy heart that her return to Nigeria met a stiffer opposition by the husband’s family who had rooted for her life. She was lost in two worlds, having to save her life from xenophobic attack from South Africa and also having to face her husband’s family from life threatening pursuit. She was neither here nor there. While recounting the loss of her business and huge money in South Africa, back home she was also faced with her husband’s family calling for the circumcision of her daughter which she felt it can’t happen in this modern day of civilisation.

The travail continued. She had to seek another alternative to save, at least her child whom the nation’s tradition want to destroy by exerting inhuman mark of circumcision. Taye who lamented over her sister’s plight said that her effort to get protection from security authority and elders in the land proved futile as perhaps, her new orientation and refusal to conform to the customary demand the husband’s family made matter worse. This according to her, was happening during a period insurgency was heavily observed in the Northern part of the country while the youth restiveness and kidnap incidents rages on in the Southern part of the country. On the contrary, a woman faced with such situation has no choice than to flee again.

She however managed to escape the country through shear grace to the United States where she she’s currently living. Taye complained that effort to reach her sister Bunmi has not yet materialised as she lost her contact due to her unsettled situation. Meanwhile, Bunmi’s parents when contacted were not sure if they would want their daughter to return to Nigeria since she confirmed that she truly loved her husband. According to them, it is every parent’s wish to see their wards have a blissful union, but despite the fact that both defer custom and get entangled in a troubled union, let them live says her parents.