Nigeria has a team for the future, says NFF President

Abuja – Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed confidence in the future of the Super Eagles despite the team’s 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Nigeria put out a collection of home and Europe based players, most of whom had played for the junior national teams.

The game played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo saw the Eagles’ B team putting up a strong showing with two superb goals to show for their effort, despite losing in the GoTVMax Cup.

The second string Super Eagles might have been edged by the UEFA Europa League champions, but Pinnick was quoted on the NFF website on Wednesday as saying that he saw triumph all over.

“The result is not what mattered, what mattered was that we have been able to show the world that we have a solid youth team that is capable of taking over from the present squad going to the World Cup next month.

“I am very happy because our big mission statement on assuming office was to build a sustainable football culture for Nigeria. From what we have seen, our future at the senior national team level is secured.

“Given what we are doing at the youth level, with our U-13 and U-15 programs, it means that the supply chain is strong enough to sustain even the junior teams, from where the senior players will emerge.”

NAN also reports that players like the 2013 U17 World Cup winning captain Musa Muhammed and the Nwakali brothers, Chidiebere and Kelechi, wowed the near-capacity crowd with delicate touches.

Also, the central defensive pair of Adeleye Olamilekan and Chinedu Ajanah, former U20 star Alhassan Ibrahim and wing backs Ebube Duru and Ikouwem Utin showed plenty of energy and promise.

Pinnick added: “We are confident that from the preparatory plan that we have put together for the Super Eagles leading to the finals in Russia, and having taken care of off-field matters that may cause distraction, the team will do Nigeria proud in Russia.

“Looking at the team that just played Atletico Madrid, it gladdens my heart to see that after Russia, we certainly have the players that will also do us proud in 2022 and even 2026.” (NAN)