Nigeria needs atmosphere for growth — Gen. Jemibewon

By Charles Kumolu

IN his assessment of Nigeria’s democratic journey, a former Minister of Police Affairs, Major-General David Jemibewon, retd, outlined security and development as issues that require urgent attention from the Federal Government. He observed that without corporation among the institutions of government, insecurity and underdevelopment would be difficult to be surmounted.

Consequently, Jemibewon, who spoke to Vanguard from the United States of America called for synergy among political leaders. The elder statesman, however, expressed optimism that things could be better when patriotic and sincere people are in charge of Nigeria’s institutions.

He said: “I left Nigeria in the middle of April. In Nigeria, things change easily. But whatever the situation is, one would wish that the country could do better. All that we are praying for is that the country should do better than it is doing so that we can make progress politically, economically and every sphere of human endeavor.

‘’At the moment things are very difficult but all we wish is that things should improve. I think that those, who are in control politically need to corporate with themselves and provide an atmosphere where the country can progress. At the moment people are not happy with the way things are in the country from the security and developmental point of view among others.

‘’We can only make our institutions strong by having reliable people, who are very patriotic and are prepared to work for the nation as heads of the institutions. Also, we need to constantly educate those who are in charge of the institutions on the proper things to be done for the good of the society. Regular training and retraining of the heads of our institutions are very important.’’