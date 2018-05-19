N’Delta ex-militant leaders support Sowore for Presidency

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, ex-agitators’ group known as Niger Delta Ex-militants For Peace and Good Governance Sunday threw their weight behind the aspiration of Omoyele Sowore to be the next President of Nigeria.

The top ex-militant leaders forum in a communique issued at the end of a closed door meeting held in Okerenkoko, Gbaramantu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, signed by its National Chairman, Alaowei Promise Lawuru (aka General Black), and made available to journalists, the ex-militant leaders said the reason for choosing Sowore for the Presidential position was borne out of insinuation by President Muhamadu Buhari that ‘Nigerian youths are lazy’;

The communique reads in part; “We wish to show the so-called APC led government that Nigerian youths are not lazy and that Buhari and his co-chorts brought total hardship to us instead of development strides.

“In our closed door meeting, we decided to support Sowore who we believe is a symbol of the Nigerian youth, that definitely will wipe away our tears of poverty and under-delelopment which will be a thing of the past when Sowore assumes office as President in 2019 “.

“Therefore; we decree that for Nigerian youths to prove that we are not lazy, is to vote out President Buhari come 2019 through our permanent voters’ cards and protect our voters’ against election devourers”.