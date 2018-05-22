NCDMB to support Kabelmetal, others with funds

By Prince Okafor

THE Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has promised to support Kabelmetal Nigeria Plc (a Nexans affiliated company), with funds required to manufacture shipboard, umbilical, refineries and petrochemical LV cables in the nation.

Speaking at the recent facility visit to Kablemetal in Lagos, NCDMB’s Executive Secretary, Engr. SimbiWabote, said the company and other Cable manufacturers in Nigeria will get all necessary support they need to boost their capacities and meet the expectations of the oil and gas industry.

He said: “You don’t need to know anybody, we monitor it closely and ensure that potential contributors of the fund are beneficiaries and ensure the bank managing it for us operates by the guidelines given to them to operate.”