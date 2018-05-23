NB Goldberg’s talent hunt show winners emerge

Stories by Princewill Ekwujuru

Nigerian Brewer-ies, NB Plc beer brand, Goldgerg’s talent hunt show has produced three winners at the grand finale of the ‘Ariya Repete Talent Hunt’ 2018 in the Fuji, Juju and Drumming categories.

Speaking, Franco Maggi Maria, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc said: “As Nigeria’s first indigenous brewery, our pro-Nigerian orientation is evident in our various initiatives.

“The Ariya Repete roundtable and talent hunt is a reflection of our commitment to promoting the Nigerian brand and more specifically, Yoruba culture especially through music.”