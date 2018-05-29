National Day of Mourning: CLO, NGOs condemn killings by herdsmen

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—NON- Governmental Organisations, NGOs and Civil Liberty Organisation, CLO, have condemned the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians by herdsmen.

The groups, during the national mourning day for those killed by herdsmen in Nigeria, unanimously urged the Federal Government to map out strategies to check the killings.

The groups marched round Enugu metropolis, chanting the song; “when I remember the people killed by herdsmen in Nigeria, tears roll down my eyes.”

The executive director of South Sahara Social Development Organisation,SSSDO, Nkechi Igwe urged the Federal government to call a round-table meeting and discuss a way to save lives and compensate those that lost their loved ones.

Igwe, said that FG should look for a standing point to solve the problem of killing to favour both sides, adding that the killings have escalated from killing farmers to Christians at their worship centers.

“The Federal Government should come up with a strong option to stop the killings instead providing food for the victims.

“We are not happy with what is happening in our country. FG is not doing well in the area of security of the country.

“We march together today with others in the country to condemn the killing of farmers and innocent citizens by herdsmen in this country. Herdsmen recently went to a church and killed christians”, she said.

Leader of Civil Liberty Organisation, CLO, in Enugu, Comrade Onyebuchi Igboke, lamented the lives and property lost in the country, urging the Federal Government to secure the lives and property of the citizens.