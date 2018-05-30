Nasarawa govt tasks CSOs, parents, others on violence against children

By David Odama

LAFIA—Nasarawa State government has admonished parents in the state to take proactive measures to protect children against all forms of violence.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Mary Enwongulu, gave the admonition in Lafia, yesterday.

This is just as Jose Foundation, an international non-governmental organisation that protects children against sexual exploitation, demanded firm action against child offenders.

A statement by the Foundation’s President, Prince Martins Abhulimhen in Abuja, to mark 2018 Children’s Day, frowned at the persistent attacks on minors in homes, schools, camps of the displaced persons, religious places among others.

In Nasarawa

Meanwhile, Nasarawa Women Affairs and Social Development Commissioner, Enwongulu, said creating safe spaces for children was the collective responsibility of parents and the government.

Her words: “It is our role as adults to inculcate the necessary moral values, education, skills and abilities in them and provide conductive environment to enhance their social, emotional and psychological well being to guarantee positive growth and development of our dear country.

“In our efforts to protect our children from abuses, exploitation, trafficking as well as provide safe, non-violent inclusive and effective learning environment in our schools, CSOs and other stakeholders must also join hands with the government in its resolve to create a violence-free society for children.”

Jose Foundation

To curb child abuse, Jose Foundation’s President, Dr. Abhulimhen said: “Jose Foundation is organising a high-powered workshop to train key stakeholders in child development on how to identify and address child sexual exploitation, CSE, from June 11 to 14.”

Abhulimhen advised parents to stop giving out their children as child bride as they end up being sexually abused, adding “the elite in our society will never give out their child in marriage before the age of 18, but poor people do.

“So tackling abject poverty in our society will help solve sexual exploitation of children.”