Name those behind ghost workers syndrome, UCL tells FG

By Precious Nicholas

UNITED Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, yesterday in Lagos, asked the Federal Government to name those behind the ghost workers said to have been uncovered by President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, government.

Reacting to President Buhari Democracy Day speech, ULC in a statement through its President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, berated the government over alleged insensitivity to the plight of Nigerian workers, expressing shock that the President did not deem it necessary to mention the issue of national minimum wage that workers had been clamouring for.

According to ULC, “the President’s address on Democracy Day fed us with the discovery of thousands of ghost workers and the billions of Naira saved in the process.

“While this is good if it is not the usual propaganda, we believe government should go beyond that and show us the faces of the people behind the ghost workers syndrome.

“If there are ghost workers, there will be those benefiting from it, there will be accounts receiving such funds. There will be Bank Verification Number, BVN, associated with such accounts and, ultimately, there will be names linked with such BVNs.

“We believe that for the anti-corruption battle to have any meaning, this government must identify such individuals and prosecute them in the courts of law.”