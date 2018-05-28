N23bn poll cash lands former Zamfara gov, 3 others in court

By Soni Daniel

Gusau—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Monday, arraigned a former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Shinkafi, alongside three others before Justice Fatima Murtala of the Federal High Court sitting in Zamfara on a five-count charge.

Others charged alongside Mr. Shinkafi are the former Minister of State, Finance, Bashir Yuguda, Aminu Nahuche, and Ibrahim Malaha.

The defendants allegedly conspired and received a cash payment of N450 million, part of the $115 million that was allegedly distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, for the purpose of influencing the outcome of the 2015 elections.

One of the charges reads: “You Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Aminu Ahmed Nahuche and Ibrahim Malaha on or about March 27, 2015, at Gusau, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court conspired among yourselves to receive cash payment of the sum of N450 million from Odia Akpotune without transacting through a financial institution thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.”