We must take responsibility for our failures — Idiodi

By Agbonkhese Oboh

We must start taking responsibilities for our failures and promoting the good in us for Nigeria to move forward, Dr. Kenneth Idiodi, the Grand Administrator & Director, Supreme Board of, The Rosicrucian Order, AMORC, has said.

Speaking at the 2018 Lagos Zone Conclave, Dr. Idiodi said: “All adults used to be parents to all children; students fellowship without recourse to tribes.

“However, today, we do not obey simple traffic rules and killings have become commonplace. Until we take responsibilities for these failures and start to promote the good in us, Nigeria cannot move forward.”

At the conclave, held on the theme The Soul’s Immortality and Universal Love, Professor Douglas Anele spoke on “The Unbeliever’s Perspective,” Professor Isaac Alaba, “The African Traditional Perspective,” while Fr. Gabriel Idahosa took “The Rosicrucian Perspective.”