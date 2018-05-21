Museums remain key to tourism, economic devt — NCMM boss

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE National Commission for Museums and Monuments, NCMM, has called on curators and heads of stations of the commission to key into the digital world of today’s museums, find new approaches and make their museums more technologically friendly so as to enhance tourism in the country.

NCMM’s Acting Director-General, Mr. Emeka Onuegbu said this at the 2018 International Museum Day celebration held at the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan.

The event themed: ‘Hyper-connected museums: New approaches, new publics’, was organized by the National Museum of Unity Ibadan with the support of Adron Homes and Properties, Limited.

It also attracted eminent Nigerians including the Adimula of Ifewara, Oba Hezekiah Owolola; the Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, wife of the Oyo State SSG, Mrs. Bolanle Alli and several others.

Onuegbu, who was represented by a deputy director of the commission, Mr. Joseph Daudu, said as museums redefine their place in the 21st-century landscapes, they are embracing digital tools and technologies to make deeper and more personalized connections with their many audiences and are redefining success as to increase the number of visitors.

The NCMM boss declared that as a foremost institution in the business of culture, preservation, promotion and development, the commission ”would not relent in its efforts to tap into this new spirit of hyper-connectivity and new approaches.”

In her remarks, wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi called on all well-meaning Nigerians, corporate bodies, philanthropists, and others to join hands with the commission to make the dream of building a befitting museum of national unity in Abuja a reality.

Mrs. Ajimobi, who was represented by the wife of the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs. Bolanle Alli said: “While an administrator or official sees museum as a revenue-generating asset, educationists consider it as an instructional materials, historians and archaeologists see museums as ‘banks’ to preserve their artefacts and monuments for leisure or research purposes.”

In a keynote address, Mr. Olusegun Runsewe said museum was an indisputable reference to the past which must be prioritized so that the coming generation would know something about the past.

Runsewe, who was represented by the Zonal Director, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Dr. Dolapo Dosunmu, encouraged all well-meaning Nigerians to see museums as a means that could bring more economic development to the country.

She said: “Let us teach our children our language. Parents and teachers should communicate with their wards in Yoruba. It is our language and we must cherish it. Every stakeholder of culture should be alive to their responsibilities to sustain our culture. Our religion doesn’t forbid us from promoting our culture. We should use the social media to promote our culture.”