Mubi cholera update: 434 cases recorded, with 13 deaths

The Adamawa State Ministry of Health has confirmed that the cases of cholera outbreak in Mubi have risen to 434 with 13 deaths.

The Information Officer of the ministry, Mr. Abubakar Muhammed, who confirmed the number in a statement yesterday in Yola, said: “Total number of cases reported from Mubi North and Mubi South Local Government areas as at May 26 stand at 434 cases, with 13 deaths.

“While the Case Fatality Rate, CFR, is 3.0 percent, Mubi North has 211 cases and seven deaths equivalent to 3.3 percent case fatality rate. Mubi South has 223 cases, with six deaths and case fatality rate is 2.7 percent.”

The Principal Medical Officer of Mubi General Hospital, Dr. Ezra Sakawa, however said most of the infected patients have been treated and discharged.

It will be recalled that Mubi was hit by cholera outbreak two weeks ago, a development experts linked to contaminated water.

About 90 percent of Mubi residents obtain their water from water vendors, who source water from boreholes meant for irrigation along the banks of River Yedzaram.