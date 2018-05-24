Monarch seeks advisory role for traditional rulers

…as House eulogies Akiolu’s 15th coronation anniversary

By Ebun Sessou

The paramount ruler of Ijesaland in Osun State, Oba Dr. Adekunle Aromolaran, has solicited advisory role for traditional rulers on matters concerning the development of the state.

He made this statement during his visit to the Lagos State House of Assembly. His visit, however, coincided with a session dedicated by the Lagos lawmakers to eulogize the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu on his 15th year coronation anniversary.

On the lack of role for the traditional institution in Nigerian constitution, the Oba called on the Lagos Assembly to work together with the National Assembly to ensure that, at least, an advisory role was given to traditional institutions.

According to him, at least 90 per cent of traditional rulers in the country today are educated, with some of them engineers, professors, accountants, legislators among others.

It would be recalled that, by law, Thursdays’ sittings have been set aside by the House to conduct legislative businesses in the indigenous Yoruba language which has received accolades from within and outside the African Sub-region.

However, HRM Aromolaran, in a remark, said Lagos Assembly has continually blazed the trail in all areas of legislative standards and has been showcasing in the use of indigenous Yoruba language for its legislative proceedings. He therefore urged other Houses of Assembly in Nigeria, especially the south west states, to emulate same. “I am impressed that you can deliberate in our indigenous language”, he said.

Aromolaran called on other Houses of Assembly in the south-western Nigeria to take cue from the parliament. He chided parents, schools and traditional chiefs for not encouraging Yoruba language, saying children learn better in their native languages.

According to him, “The first thing I observed was that all proceedings were conducted in Yoruba language and that struck me and strange to me.

“I was not surprised because I knew before coming that the Lagos State House of Assembly encourages our indigenous language.

“Yoruba language is spoken in countries like Cuba, Brazil and some other European countries but we are here looking down on our language as pupils in primary schools cannot speak their indigenous languages.

“Without understanding your indigenous language, you (a student) can hardly make progress in the other subjects.

“I appreciate what the entire Lagos House of Assembly is doing and also their respect for the traditional institutions,” he said.

In his reactions, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, who expressed joy over the accolades, urged all Nigerians of Yoruba descent to promote the language.

Obasa said, “We have shown support that we should have strong belief in our traditional institution and to continue to promote our culture.

“We will continue to serve the people of Lagos. That has always been our major interest. One of the reasons we were elected is to serve the people of Lagos.

“So, with these accolades, we will continue to put in all efforts at ensuring that Lagos is moving forward,” he continued.

On the lack of constitutional role for traditional institutions, Obasa said the House would be part of the call for attention on the issue.

The Majority Leader, Mr. Sanai Agunbiade, representing Ikorodu, who conducted the vote of thanks on behalf of the Speaker and his colleagues, appreciated the monarch’s coming and referred to His Majesty as a humble man with uncommon personality.

Meanwhile, the legislators congratulated the Oba of Lagos, His Royal Highness Rilwan Akiolu on his 15th coronation anniversary.

A member representing Ojo 11, Mr. Lanre Ogunyemi commended the efforts of the Oba Akiolu towards various developments in the state, adding that Akiolu had greatly promoted cultural values in the state.

His counterpart representing Kosofe 11, Mr. Tunde Braimoh described the royal father as a blessed king who has brought immense blessings to the state and contributed to the growth of its population.

While congratulating the royal father, Mr. Yinka Ogundimu, representing Agege 11, said Akiolu contributed immensely to the development of the country and particularly Lagos state by supporting good governance.

Also, Mr. Bisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho1, described the king as a wise and courageous traditional leader, adding that “we can see during his tenure that peace and stability is always maintained in Lagos state.

On his part, Mr. Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe 1 said, “Oba Akiolu is an exemplary good leader that pays his tax regularly.”

In his contribution, the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Wasiu Sanni Esinlokun, representing Lagos Island 1, appreciated the members for the move and prayed for the longevity of the king who he described as a great leader whose style of administration brought good fortunes to the state.

Meanwhile, the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni was directed to write congratulatory letter to the king on behalf of the House.