Mohamed Salah injury ‘serious’ – Liverpool manager Klopp

On 10:48 pmIn Sports by adekunle

Mohamed Salah injury ‘serious’ says Liverpool manager Klopp

Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (2nd L) is comforted by team members as he leaves the pitch after injury during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Liverpool suffered the loss of 44-goal top scorer Mohamed Salah to injury as Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev was goalless at half-time.

The Egyptian forward was forced off by a shoulder injury on 31 minutes after a tangle with Real defender Sergio Ramos, and replaced by England international Adam Lallana.

Keylor Navas held a stinging drive from Trent Alexander-Arnold in what represented Liverpool’s best chance, while Karim Benzema was denied a goal on 43 minutes by the offside flag after converting a rebound from a Cristiano Ronaldo header.


