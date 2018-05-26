Mohamed Salah injury ‘serious’ – Liverpool manager Klopp

Mohamed Salah injury ‘serious’ says Liverpool manager Klopp



Liverpool suffered the loss of 44-goal top scorer Mohamed Salah to injury as Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev was goalless at half-time.

The Egyptian forward was forced off by a shoulder injury on 31 minutes after a tangle with Real defender Sergio Ramos, and replaced by England international Adam Lallana.

Keylor Navas held a stinging drive from Trent Alexander-Arnold in what represented Liverpool’s best chance, while Karim Benzema was denied a goal on 43 minutes by the offside flag after converting a rebound from a Cristiano Ronaldo header.