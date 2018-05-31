Minister laments inadequate capital allocation

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu has attributed inadequate capital allocation to the ministry’s inability to contribute to national development, advocating more funds to the communications ministry and its agencies for the greater contribution to nation’s economic growth.

Shittu said this in Ibadan at a two-day retreat on communication organised by his ministry, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

He lamented that the entire budget of the communications ministry in 2017 was just a little over N6 billion, adding that: “This allocation to the ministry is inadequate to really prosecute several initiatives that could turn around the ICT sector and country’s economic growth.”

Shittu said: “Nigeria has operated and relied on a resource-based economy in the last 60 years. The sole dependence on oil has never helped the country grow as expected. We have seen several countries across the world without oil and which have surpassed Nigeria in all indices of development.”