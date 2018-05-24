Olonisakin tasks ex-servicemen to unite under single association

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, yesterday, attributed Nigeria’s continued unity to the critical roles being played by Nigerian Armed Forces.

This came as he asked the nation’s ex-servicemen to unite under a single umbrella, regretting that the proliferation of associations of military veterans was hampering their efforts at getting attention of authorities in addressing their needs.

The military chief, who spoke in Abuja, in his address at the opening of a three-day workshop on Unification of Veteran’s Association, insisted that the Armed Forces had been the bastion of unity of the country.

He said: “In Nigeria, the Armed Forces have been the bastion of unity from various divisive tendencies that constantly threaten the unity of the country.“

According to him, the critical and professional roles being played by military institution earned it ”the pride of the nation. As an institution, the Armed Forces do not only concern themselves with maintaining the territorial integrity of the nation, they also contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security, and perform other functions in support of civil authority.”

He said the Nigerian Armed Forces “can pride themselves as having professional men and women comparable of being the best anywhere in the world.

Olonisakin while commending retired armed forces personnel for forming various groups with a view to addressing their problems, noted that the development had not allowed for focused efforts for the benefits of retirees across service, ranks and place of abode.

He said: “Veterans have explored the freedom of association as enshrined in our constitution to form various associations, all in an attempt to address the welfare needs of veterans. This has led to the proliferation of veteran associations, all seeking to promote the welfare of veterans.

“While this is good, it has not allowed for focused efforts for the benefits of all our retirees across service, ranks and place of abode.”

In his welcome address, Director of Veteran Affairs Division, Defence Headquarters, Major-General Edmund Obi, said there was no doubt that those who opted for military service chose to make the greatest sacrifice of self for the peace, security and development of the country.

“Their sense of patriotism is never in doubt and does not end with the termination of active service, “he said.

Obi explained that ”the workshop is expected to form the nucleus for the attainment of the standard obtainable in countries where veterans are highly respected and accorded privileges.”