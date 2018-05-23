Metuh was asked to sit but he decided to fall — Justice Abang

ABUJA—A judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice Okon Abang, said, yesterday, that former spokesman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh, fell in court on his own.

Metuh was said to have collapsed in the court on Monday while he was making his way to the dock.

The incident made the presiding judge to rise briefly while Metuh received medical attention.

However, at the continued trial, yesterday, Abang said Metuh, who was absent in court, fell “on his own” after refusing to obey the court’s directive that he should sit down.

Tochukwu Onwugbufor, a defence lawyer, had urged the court to adjourn the matter due to Metuh’s absence.

He said it was the court’s doctor that recommended that Metuh be taken to the hospital on Monday.

But the judge immediately said he never directed any doctor to see Metuh after he fell.

The judge said: “The court did not direct the doctor to attend to the defendant. I would not know the person that directed the doctor to see the defendant when I rose briefly upon hearing that the defendant fell down on his own.

“The court directed him to sit down where he was but he decided to fall down on his own.’

Sylvanus Tahir, the prosecuting counsel, asked the judge to proceed with the case, despite Metuh’s absence.

Meanwhile, Emeka Etiaba, counsel to Metuh, also returned to the court after requesting to withdraw from the case.

The judge had refused his request on the ground that it would delay the trial.

Metuh is standing trial for alleged money laundering. He was accused of illegally receiving N400 million from the office of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser.