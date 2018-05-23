Medical Guild decries state of labs, tasks FG on headship

By Chioma Obinna

IRKED by growing cases of misdiagnosis in the country, the Medical Guild, who are medical doctors under the employ of the Lagos State Government have decried poor laboratory results from the nations laboratory departments saying that over 70 percent of the results have no value to patient care.



The Medical Guild also urged government to correct anomalies in the laboratory department by ensuring that pathologists head the department to ensure international best practices.

Speaking during the Guild’s Ordinary General meeting with the theme: “International Best Practices in the

Laboratory: Role of Medical Doctor”, a Consultant Medical Microbiologist, National Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Kenneth Iregbu said laboratory services in Nigeria remain poor, adding that only a few teaching hospitals have a semblance of what looks like real service.

“Most state hospitals and private laboratories are rubbish all through. I am saying it confidently because I have the information. Nigerians are just being killed and injured by people who don’t have regard for life and quality.

“There is no country in the world that has ever developed health wise without developing the laboratory component because that is where the diagnosis is made.

“ That is where you have doctors who will tell you this is what your patient is going through and unless

you keep that area perfectly working then we are wasting our time.”

Iregbu maintained that the contest between pathologists and laboratory scientist in this country was absolutely unnecessary because the roles are clearly defined within the setting of the laboratory medicine practice.’

Earlier the Chairman, Medical Guild. Dr. Babajide Saheed, said the theme of the meeting was apt considering the disharmony within the health sector and perceived poor relationship between the medical doctors and patients in delivery of quality healthcare.

Saheed said patient – doctor relationships in resource poor countries are often marred by disharmony especially in a situation where few doctors are attending to large number of patients in an unconducive environment.

In order to maintain good relationship and satisfaction between the two, Saheed called for adequate number of doctors and equipment in the hospitals, regular training and retraining for doctors, appropriate emolument as well as provision of enabling environment devoid of political interference.