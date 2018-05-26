Mechanics beg LASG not to demolish workshops

The Motor Mechanic and Technicians Associations of Nigeria (MOMTAN) on Saturday appealed to the Lagos State Government not to carry out its plans to demolish workshops of some of its members.

The Grand Patron of the association, Mrs Mulikat Sanni, made the appeal in an interview in Lagos.

She said that the plan to demolish some workshops in the state would throw some MOMTAN’s members out of business.

Sanni added that the demolition would contribute to unemployment.

“We are appealing to the Lagos State Government to reverse its plans to demolish some workshops of our members.

“This is because we will be out of business if some of these workshops marked for demolition are eventually brought down.

“If it happens, livelihoods will suffer because this is what our members depend on,” she said.

Sanni, however, said if some of the workshops must be demolished for development reason, the government should provide alternative places.

She said that it would help to sustain government’s efforts at boosting the informal sector to create jobs.

The grand patron urged the state government to support the association in capacity building of its members and granting of micro-credit.

She said that automobile mechanics were important to the development of the economy through their services.

Sanni called on the federal and state governments to formulate policies that would help mechanics to develop their businesses.

She commended the Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, for giving some equipment and money to some mechanics in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

She said that the gesture would help the beneficiaries to improve their services and grow their businesses.

Sanni appealed to Gbajabiamila to support the association more.

Gbajabiamila had on Tuesday presented computerised diagnostic equipment, including scanners to 52 mechanics in Surulere.

He also gave each of them N50,000 to support their businesses.

The lawmaker said that the gesture was to support businesses in the area and impact on lives. (NAN)