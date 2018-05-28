May Day: Pius Hommen urges parents to support Lalong’s initiatives for Children

Jos-based youth leader, Pius Hommen, has urged parents in Plateau State to support the many laudable initiatives of the state governor, Rt Hon Simon Lalong, targeted at developing children in the state.

The youth leader stated this in Jos at a ceremony organized for children on the occasion of Children’s day in the state.

He said with Governor Simon Lalong’s commitment to the welfare of children, Plateau State children will be among the best in the country by any indices but only if the parents compliment government efforts at giving them the best.

“The school enrolment rate in Plateau State has increased significantly since Governor Lalong assumed office in 2015. To also ensure that parents are not handicapped in meeting up with their responsibilities to their children, the governor has also ensured and prioritized the regular payment of salaries and pensions above all other commitments despite scarce resources and also in a situation where other states are being owed”, he said.

“The governor is doing all this just to ensure that our beloved children also enjoy the dividends of democracy just like the rest of us. For us in Plateau State to continue to enjoy the uninterrupted payment of salaries and pensions, I enjoin all indigenes and residents of Plateau State to stand by the governor and not be distracted by agents of backwardness who wish to drag us back to the era when salaries were owed and we could hardly send our beloved children to school or meet their other basic needs.

“Our children deserve the best and that is what we are committed to giving them. I therefore urge all parents to love and cherish the children because they are our future without which there won’t be a tomorrow”, he concluded.

Reacting, some of the parents present at the ceremony thanked Mr Hommen for the kind gesture of hosting children of the state to a sumptuous party. They acknowledged the fact that the condition of their children have improved significantly since Lalong came to power and promised to continue to support the administration of Governor Lalong as admonished by Mr Hommen.